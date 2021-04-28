NYT article alleges Gov. Cuomo and top aides hid nursing home death numbers for several months

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Times came out with a new bombshell report Wednesday.

It alleges that governor Cuomo and his top aides spent several months hiding the number of deaths inside nursing homes.

The article says the governor’s aides prevented health officials, including the state health commissioner, from releasing that number. An attorney for Cuomo told the Times the governor’s aides were never convinced that the numbers were accurate.

More than 15,000 nursing home residents in New York State died from COVID-19.