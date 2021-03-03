One of Cuomo’s accusers responds to his message given during Wednesday’s briefing

(WIVB) — One of the governor’s accusers is responding to his message today.

Lindsey Boylan tweeted to Cuomo, “how can New Yorkers trust you lead our state if you “don’t know” when you’ve been inappropriate with your own staff?”

How can New Yorkers trust you @NYGovCuomo to lead our state if you “don’t know” when you’ve been inappropriate with your own staff? — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 3, 2021

Boylan accused the governor of sexual harassment back in December.

The attorney representing Cuomo’s other accuser, Charlotte Bennett is also reacting to the governor.

Statement from a Debra Katz, attorney for Charlotte Bennett:



She says the governor’s press conference was “full of falsehoods and inaccurate information”. pic.twitter.com/V8jG6jrVp5 — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) March 3, 2021

Attorney Debra Katz released a statement saying in part, “the governor’s press conference was full of falsehoods and inaccurate information, and new yorkers deserve better.”