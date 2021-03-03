One of Cuomo’s accusers responds to his message given during Wednesday’s briefing

Cuomo Under Fire

by: News 4 Staff

(WIVB) — One of the governor’s accusers is responding to his message today.

Lindsey Boylan tweeted to Cuomo, “how can New Yorkers trust you lead our state if you “don’t know” when you’ve been inappropriate with your own staff?”

Boylan accused the governor of sexual harassment back in December.

The attorney representing Cuomo’s other accuser, Charlotte Bennett is also reacting to the governor.

Attorney Debra Katz released a statement saying in part, “the governor’s press conference was full of falsehoods and inaccurate information, and new yorkers deserve better.”

