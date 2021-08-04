Poll: 59 percent of New Yorkers say Cuomo should resign

Cuomo Under Fire

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about gun violence at the Lenox Road Baptist Church in Brooklyn on July 14, 2021. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Marist Poll, 59 percent of New Yorkers think the Governor should step down.

The poll was conducted Tuesday night, after the results of the New York Attorney General’s Office’s investigation into Andrew Cuomo were announced.

The report concluded that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed several women.

MORE | NY AG’s office says Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed several female employees

More than half of the registered Democrats who were surveyed say he should resign.

32 percent of people say the Governor should serve the rest of his term, which goes through next year.

Here are more results of the poll:

Did Gov. Cuomo do something illegal?

  • 44 percent believe Cuomo did something illegal
  • 29 percent think he did something unethical, but not illegal
  • 7 percent believe he did nothing wrong
  • 6 percent say they haven’t heard enough about the allegations
  • 13 percent are unsure

Re-election?

Now

  • 11 percent think Cuomo should be re-elected
  • 78 percent say it’s time for someone else to be governor

February

  • 36 percent of registered voters thought Cuomo should be reelected
  • 58 percent said it was time for a new governor

MORE | See more results of the poll here.

Cuomo Under Fire

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now

Olympics News & Medal Count