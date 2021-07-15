Report: Gov. Cuomo to be interviewed Saturday by NYS Attorney General’s office in sexual harassment probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to be questioned by the New York State Attorney General’s office this weekend as part of an ongoing independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, the New York Times is reporting.

The investigation is being conducted by outside lawyers Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark. NYS AG Letitia James is overseeing the inquiry.

Kim is a former Acting U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Clark is an employment discrimination attorney. James appointed the pair in March 2021.

As Cuomo is expected to be interviewed Saturday, The Times is reporting this may mean the inquiry could be wrapping up soon. The official timetable for the investigation is unclear.

Senior Advisor to Governor Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi says this new information is evidence of political motivation by AG James.

“We have said repeatedly that the Governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review,” said Azzopardi.

Attorney General James’ office has no comment.

Clark and Kim have worked to collect “state documents, emails and text messages, as they scrutinize the women’s accounts and examine whether Mr. Cuomo and his staff broke any laws in dealing with sexual harassment complaints,” the NYT report adds.

The AG’s office has also interviewed those accusing the governor of misconduct as part of the investigation.