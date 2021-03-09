Report: Promotion of Cuomo’s book being halted

(WIVB) — Promotional efforts for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s book are being halted, according to a report by The New York Times.

The report says sales of “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” have slowed down drastically since the state’s nursing home scandal and allegations of sexual harassment started making headlines across the country.

Cuomo began working on the book last year, and it hit store shelves in October. Representatives with Crown Publishing Group told The Times there were no plans to reprint or reissue Cuomo’s book.