Report: Republican state lawmakers want state ethics panel to reveal what it knows about Gov. Cuomo book

(WIVB) — Republican state lawmakers want an ethics panel, known as JCOPE, to reveal what it knows about a book by Governor Andrew Cuomo detailing his response to the pandemic.

Commissioners with JCOPE never approved the book deal, according to the Albany Times Union.

Commissioners are asking the board’s new chairman to share information with them, and say they’re still waiting.

State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt says Cuomo had no business putting a book together in the middle of the COVID crisis.

“At a time when millions of New Yorkers were losing their livelihoods, their lives, he was profiting off of that. And when you read the story, the JCOPE letter clearly said, ‘You can’t write a book about your duties as governor’,” Ortt said.

Assemblywoman Monica Wallace from Lancaster says she’s deeply troubled by the reports and she’s been assured the assembly’s impeachment investigation will address these allegations.