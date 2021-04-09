Report: Staffers say work on Cuomo book was not completely voluntary

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Albany Times Union is reporting that several of Gov. Cuomo’s staff say their work on his book American Crisis was not completely voluntary.

Previously, a spokesperson for the Governor said the arrangement was legal, and that the work performed was voluntary.

But according to the Times Union, the staff making these new claims say the work was expected and that assignments related to the book were normal. Others said the work was not optional.

Gov. Cuomo’s book hit shelves last year and has been the subject of controversy surrounding alleged staffer work on it.