Sen. Tim Kennedy says answers and accountability needed immediately in Cuomo investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Senator Tim Kennedy says answers and accountability are needed immediately in the sexual harassment allegations investigation against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“@NewYorkStateAG has proven time & again to be extremely thorough in her investigations, and I have every confidence in her ability to independently & expeditiously examine these very serious & troubling accusations,” Kennedy tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The Senator says he firmly believes that the women who have come forward to share their experiences deserve a fair and transparent process.

In his statement, Kennedy also says what everyone’s been hearing over the last few days demonstrates behavior that entirely contradicts the policies of this administration’s emphasis on providing stronger protections for women in the workplace.

Read the full statement here:

“We will not tolerate this kind of behavior – not in state government, not anywhere,” Kennedy concludes.