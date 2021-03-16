Should Gov. Cuomo resign? Here’s where WNY elected officials stand

As state legislators continue to call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in response to allegations of sexual harassment and improper conduct, News 4 has contacted local elected officials to gauge where they stand.

Statements from each of Western New York’s state legislators are gathered below. Their comments are linked where applicable; others responded directly to News 4’s Chris Horvatits.

More than half of the state’s 213 legislators have issued public calls for the governor to resign, though Cuomo reiterated last week he has no plans to step down. Meanwhile, in a new Siena College poll released Monday, 50 percent of those surveyed said they did not think Cuomo should resign, compared to 35 percent who think he should.

Locally, five of WNY’s six state senators have called for Cuomo to resign, including Democrat Tim Kennedy. Six of WNY’s 12 assembly members have joined the call for resignation, while several others feel Cuomo should step aside until the investigation by the state attorney general is complete.

NOTE TO APP USERS: If the chart is having trouble loading, click here.