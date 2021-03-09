Sixth woman accuses Gov. Cuomo of inappropriate conduct, Albany Times Union reports

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sixth person has come forward accusing Governor Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate conduct.

According to the Albany Times Union, the woman told a supervisor that Cuomo inappropriately touched her while she was at the governor’s mansion for work late last year.

Her identity is being withheld but the paper reports she is a member of the executive chamber staff.

The newspaper says the governor’s office learned of the allegation over the weekend.

Acting Counsel Beth Garvey told the Times Union all allegations are “going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general.”

First question is on latest sexual harassment allegation from the @timesunion report. @NYGovCuomo says he is not aware of any other claim and that no one told him at the time he was making them uncomfortable. “This is very simple, I never touched anyone inappropriately.” — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) March 9, 2021

Five other women have come forward in recent weeks to accuse the governor of sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct.