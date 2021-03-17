Speaker Heastie, Judiciary Committee Chair Lavine announce the law firm leading Cuomo’s impeachment investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Speaker Carl Heastie and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine announced on Wednesday that Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP will lead an impeachment investigation into allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Since Thursday, Chairman Lavine led a vigorous search for a top-flight firm to assist with the investigation. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and our Judiciary Committee will conduct a full and fair investigation,” Speaker Heastie said. “Hiring Davis Polk will give the Committee the experience, independence and resources needed to handle this important investigation in a thorough and expeditious manner.”

“The addition of Davis Polk will allow my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee and me to fully and fairly investigate the allegations,” Assemblymember Lavine said. “These are serious allegations, and they will be treated with fairness, due process and discretion.”

Davis Polk is an international law firm with expertise in sensitive investigations, says Heastie’s office. Their team, including Angela Burgess, Greg Andres and Martine Beamon, will work with Assemblymember Lavine and the Assembly Judiciary Committee on the investigation. The Committee has authorized the firm to “pursue all the evidence to determine the extent to which violations of the law have occurred.”