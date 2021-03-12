State Comptroller adds call for Cuomo to resign

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli talks about findings of a statewide audit of nursing homes during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. State auditors say the New York Health Department has been slow to penalize nursing homes for violations, often choosing not to levy fines or taking several years to actually impose them. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

(WIVB) — New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on Friday joined a growing list of elected officials calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid a sexual harassment scandal.

“These allegations are extremely disturbing and are impairing Governor Cuomo’s ability to lead, as our state struggles through a crisis and must make critical budget decisions,” DiNapoli tweeted. “It is time for him to step down.”

Cuomo reaffirmed earlier Friday his stance that he will not resign, in part because of the work that needs to be done on the state budget.

“I made a promise to the people of this state and I have a job to do,” Cuomo said. “I’ve been doing it for 11 years, and this is probably the most critical time in this state’s history. Everything that I have learned in the federal government, as attorney general, as governor, I am bringing to the table at this moment. We have a budget due in two weeks for a state that is in fiscal crisis. It will be the most difficult budget we have done.”