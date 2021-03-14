State Sen. Ortt: Allegations against governor could interfere with state budget, worries Cuomo is too distracted

BUFFALO, N.Y, (WIVB) — State Senator Rob Ortt says the allegations need to be taken seriously, and at the same time, there are other issues going on in the state that need attention as well but are getting overlooked.

Ortt, who’s the Republican senate minority leader, says that includes vaccinations, infrastructure and school spending, and reopening the economy.

Ortt is also one of the first local lawmakers to call on the governor to resign because of the sexual harassment allegations.

He says with all this going on, it’s going to make it challenging for local lawmakers to negotiate with Governor Cuomo on the state budget.

He says budget negotiations are usually difficult, but these allegations make that process worse and that the governor is not putting the needs of New Yorkers first.

“For the average person they are concerned about, can I get my vaccine? When can I get it? Is my restaurant that I own or the company that I work at, are they going to be able to survive throughout this pandemic and the economic toll that it’s taken. When are my kids going back to school full-time. These are real questions that regular New Yorkers have.” STATE SEN. ROB ORTT (R) MINORITY LEADER

This year the state will receive more than $12 billion in federal funding from the just-passed COVID-19 relief American Rescue Plan, which will also be factored in this year’s budget.