BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The controversy surrounding Governor Cuomo raises serious questions about the future of not only the Democratic party in New York but also the state government.

Jacquie Walker spoke with Dr. Jacob Neiheisel on News 4 at 5:30, who’s an associate professor of political science at the University at Buffalo. He has a P.h.D in political science from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.