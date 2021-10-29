‘We did our job’: Sheriff Apple talks about Cuomo criminal complaint

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sheriff Craig Apple spoke with Talk 1300 about the Albany County Sheriff’s Office filing a “sex crime” misdemeanor complaint against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. A criminal summons for Albany City Court was issued by the Sheriff’s Office for Cuomo on November 17.

Sheriff Apple said to host Paul Vandenburgh they have been investigating Cuomo since August 5, 2021. They say that a criminal complaint of forcible touching was submitted to their department. They conducted an in-depth investigation and filed the charge in court on October 28. The summons was then issued.

The Sheriff’s Office reportedly did not consult or talk to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office about the complaint. Sheriff Apple said they were conducting separate investigations.

Rita Glavin, Cuomo’s personal lawyer, criticized the Sheriff’s Office for not talking to the District Attorney. Sheriff Apple said he would need more staff to talk to the district attorney’s office if they communicated every misdemeanor charge. He said this is a misdemeanor charge but people are making it out to be “the crime of the century.”

“We have a complaint, we investigated the complaint, we’re moving forward,” said Sheriff Apple. “If people don’t like how we’re moving, so be it. But we’re doing exactly what we’re supposed to do.”

Sheriff Apple said once the Sheriff’s Office filed the complaint documents in court, someone from the court leaked the documents almost immediately. With the documents being filed, Sheriff Apple said attacks have been made against him personally.

“What really disgusted me is that Mr. Cuomo’s attorney made a point of talking to our counsel and was inquiring as to when my next re-election is. Basically insinuating that that’s what their plan was. That this is all politics and I need this for re-election,” said Sheriff Apple.

On November 17, Sheriff Apple said Cuomo will have to answer to the complaint charging him with a sex crime. He said Cuomo will be arraigned, fingerprinted, photographed and then presumably released on that day.

“We have a very strong case.,” said Sheriff Apple. “Our investigators did a great job. They’re in constant contact with our complainant and our victim.”

Take a look at the complaint below:

“Just because you’re a high profile or powerful individual doesn’t mean you just walk away from the justice system,” said Sheriff Apple.