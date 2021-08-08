WSJ: Top aide to Governor Cuomo, Melissa DeRosa resigns

FILE— In this Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa listens as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Secretary to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Melissa DeRosa has resigned, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In DeRosa’s statement obtained by the Journal, she recounts her time in state government over the past 10 years. She adds that the past two years have taken a toll on her both emotionally and mentally.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimisim throught the most difficult times has inspired me every day. Personally, the past 2 years have ebeen emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opprotunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state. Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

NEWS: Melissa DeRosa, a top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is resigning from her position as the Democratic governor faces possible impeachment and a criminal investigation into allegations he inappropriately touched an executive assistanthttps://t.co/KIPkPIUWYJ



Her stmt: pic.twitter.com/XD6K2i9lQh — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) August 9, 2021

This is a developing story.