(AP) — The governor is proposing to study what it would take to bring high-speed rail to New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to bring together outside experts to look at the state’s past reports on high-speed rail and come up with a new plan.

The Democrat’s idea was released Thursday as part of the governor’s 2020 State of the State agenda.

The Democrat says previous plans over the last two decades have long said high-speed rail projects would take decades and prove unaffordable in New York.