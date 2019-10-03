Custom DIY Crafts at Loaded Lumber

‘Tis the season for Fall DIY decor. Loaded Lumber has just opened up a brand new location in the heart of Buffalo.

“Just the foot traffic alone has been amazing,” said owner Jill Cannan. Plenty of crafters are enjoying the studio on South Park. The creative studio hosts DIY wood pallet parties in house and at restaurants and bars across our area.

They’ve also expanded their foot print across the U.S. “It’s amazing that people are so interested in the idea that we brought to life,” said Cannan.

She and Colleen Pandy have owned the business now for three years. They say their motto is. “Why buy? When you can create.” “We allow the customization of it so you can tailor it to your home, the colors of your home, the ideas you have,” said Pandy. “If you saw something on Pinterest, your last name, things of that nature.”

They offer interchangeable porch signs, regular pallet boards and even chunky knit blankets. “The greatest thing about it is it’s ever evolving and ever changing,” said Pandy. “So we can change with the seasons with the trends and everything like that.”

Speaking of seasons, there are plenty of fall themed projects to choose from and they are already looking ahead to Christmas. Prices range from $40-65 depending on the size that you choose.

If you want to sign up for a class or need any more info head here.