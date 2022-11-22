HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A customs and border protection officer was arraigned on a misdemeanor menacing charge on Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Derek Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree.

While off-duty on Nov. 6, Gentner allegedly followed a male victim as he drove out of a motel parking lot and headed northbound on Camp Road in the Town of Hamburg. The victim called 911 and reported that Gentner allegedly drove in the left-hand passing lane alongside the victim’s vehicle and displayed a handgun.

The alleged crime followed an incident involving Gentner and a female victim at the motel.

Gentner is accused of pointing the weapon out of his passenger side window toward the victim near Scranton Road, which reportedly placed the victim in fear of physical injury or death.

Authorities said the victim made a U-turn and drove southbound on Camp Road. Gentner allegedly continued to follow the victim into the Village of Hamburg before stopping on Lakeview Road. The victim reportedly met officers a short distance away.

Authorities say that police initiated a traffic stop on Lake Street and Haviland Place where Gentner was arrested.

If convicted, Gentner faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail. He was released on his own recognizance as the charge is non-qualifying for bail. A temporary no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Gentner is scheduled to return to court at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.