CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens release COVID-19 vaccine information

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens said they will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents who qualify to receive it as soon as it becomes available. In New York groups in 1a and 1b are eligible to get vaccinated.

Walgreens has been providing vaccine to skilled nursing facilities. CVS is providing them at limited locations, while Rite Aid said they will most likely have vaccine available during phase 2 and phase 3 of distribution.

Walgreens said they expect the first doses to be administered at skilled nursing facilities by January 25. They said all 9,000 of their locations will have access to the vaccine and that appointments will be able to be made on their app or online.

“Since receiving our first allotments of vaccines in late December, Walgreens has remained on track in vaccinating our most vulnerable populations, and we are steadfast in our commitment to accelerating access to COVID-19 vaccines as we receive additional guidance from state governments and jurisdictions,” said President, John Standley.

CVS is currently taking appointments for the vaccine at two New York locations, one in Long Island and one in Erie County. They said they plan on offering it at all 10,000 of their locations.

Customers will be able to make an appointment using their app and will be prompted to make an appointment for their second dose at the same time. The company expects the vaccine to be available to the general public sometime in March or April.

Rite Aid said they anticipate their retail pharmacies to get the vaccine during phase 2-3. Those people eligible to get vaccinated in phase 2 will be able to make an appointment at Rite Aid pharmacies.

“Through our partnership with the CDC, all Rite Aid locations are staged and ready to administer the vaccine as soon as available for pharmacy distribution…The COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in 3 phases. We are currently in Phase 1. Retail pharmacies will likely have access to COVID-19 vaccine during Phase 2 and Phase 3,” it said on their website.