Cyclists riding across New York State to raise awareness for National Missing Children’s Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Next week a group of local cyclists will embark on a cross-state journey to raise awareness for a national cause.

Starting on May 23, volunteer bicyclists from across New York will set off on a 350-mile journey to raise awareness and support the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and National Missing Children’s Day.

According to the NCME, this four-day ride will kick-off in Buffalo on May 23 and conclude in Albany on May 26.

As the cyclists travel, riders will be making tribute stops along the way to honor missing children, their families and first responders who work with the organization.

The first tribute will kick off the event at the Evangel Assembly of God in Williamsville. The event will begin at noon on May 23.

The second event will be held at Davis Park in Rochester. Executive Director of NCMEC-NY Ed Suk and Father of missing Chili Teen Chad Drexel will speak to honor Brittanee Drexel who went missing in 2009.

On National Missing Children’s Day, May 25, the “Chain of Awareness, which features posters of over 250 missing persons will be on display. This will begin at 9 a.m.

Also on May 25, riders will meet in Sauquoit as a tribute to Sara Anne Wood, who the Ride for Missing Children campaign was started for. Sara was adducted in 1993 while riding her bicycle.

The final tribute event will take place in Albany at the Missing Children’s Memorial. Riders and families will gather at 4:30 p.m. on May 26 to close out the Cross-State ride.

All times are subject to road and weather conditions.

The predicted four-day ride will also serve as a pre-event to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s “Miles for Hope” month-long awareness and fundraising campaign, which is scheduled for this fall.

Registration is currently open for Miles for Hope, which will take place September 1 through September 30, 2021.