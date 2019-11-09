Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to honor Rising Stars at 10th annual celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wake Up was joined by Lauren Orlowski & Michaela Kowalick from Rising Stars, one of Western New York’s premiere young professional events and continues to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Lauren and Michaela also discussed a major breakthrough treatment for 90 percent of Cystic Fibrosis patients.

Each year, the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Foundation honors a select men and women from cities or regions across the country that are committed to professional growth through a guided fundraising and awareness campaign.

The honorees exemplify strong leadership qualities, are active in their community and have excelled in their chosen professions. In Western New York, this program is called Rising Stars.

The honorees have helped generate more than $500,000 to further the mission of the CF Foundation – to cure cystic fibrosis and provide all people with the disease the opportunity to lead productive lives.

The 10th annual Rising Stars Awards Celebration Dinner will take place November 14th. Our very own Gabby Mediak will emcee the event.