Daemen College intends to hold classes in Fall 2020 semester

(WIVB) – Daemen College intends to hold classes in the Fall 2020 semester, although the campus experience may look different, the college’s president said in a letter to students.

“We envision that people being back on campus, until there is a vaccine or other treatments, will require some social distancing mechanisms for academic and co-curricular activities, some combination of screening and/or testing of community members before returning to campus, the limiting of density in the residence halls,
the use of technology to support the academic experience, and other similar measures,” Daemen College president Gary Olson wrote.

The college will also provide community members with a “welcome back” kit including masks to wear around campus.

Olson notes that it’s a “fluid situation”, and that the college will keep the community informed of any changes.


