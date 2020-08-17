Daemen College makes COVID testing mandatory as part of its reopening plan

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Daemen College wants to make sure every student who arrives on campus is COVID-19 free by requiring that they get tested before school starts.

“Not only does it reveal if somebody does have the virus and allows us to keep that person out of contact for a while, but it’s also a way to assure people that we’re being proactive even more so than the state and federal guidelines say,” Daemen College president Gary Olson said.

The college is teaming up with Wellnow and Aesthetic Associates to have a mobile testing site on campus for the first few weeks to help students, faculty and staff meet that requirement.

“Obviously people can then after they get on campus then go out and contact the virus you know you can’t stop that from happening, but this at least allows us in the beginning to know that everybody starting the school year, all the students, all the faculty, all the staff are free of the virus,” Olson said.

In addition to mask wearing and social distancing, Daemen College will also offer a mixture of teaching models for the fall semester.

“We know that our students want to be back. They’re eager to be back and have face to face instruction so we will certainly have that for them in many instances, but that should expect to have a mix of course offerings,” said Greg Ford, who’s the physical therapy program director at Daemen College. “Maybe a course or two be it online, most of which hybrid and some 100 percent face-to-face.”

Ford teaches kinesiology and bio-mechanics. He will teach lectures online and then the labs will be taught in-person.

“Certainly we would not put our students in harms way to just deliver in that manner so the health and wellness of our students comes first,” he said.

The college is requiring students who are traveling from states with outbreaks to quarantine for 14 days. Classes begin September 8th.