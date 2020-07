(WIVB) – Daemen College is requiring students, faculty, and staff to have a COVID-19 test done as part of its reopening plan for the fall.

According to the college’s communications office, Daemen may be the only college in Western New York and possibly the state mandating testing overseen by the college prior to returning to campus.

Daemen says testing is a critical step in screening and protecting the health and well-being of its campus community.