Daemen’s Sischo establishing himself as best scorer in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Calling someone the “best scorer in the state” is often hyperbole, but in Daemen center Andrew Sischo’s case, it’s the truth. Recently, the senior became the all-time leading scorer for all New York State NCAA teams. That covers all levels of the NCAA, which includes schools like Syracuse and UB.

“Coming out of high school you would’ve never expected this,” Sischo said.

When asked about his thoughts on his accomplishment, Sischo pointed to his teammates.

“First thing I think about is all about my teammates, the trust they had in me,” Sischo said.

Sischo’s scored just shy of 2700 points in his career with the wildcats with six games left in the season. He still has a chance to finish in the top 15 in Division 2 history in points and top five in rebounds.

“It’s just working hard every day,” Sischo said. “It starts here in practice and just trying to fine-tune everything that we do in the type of system that Coach Mac set up here and just bringing in the right guys to fit the system it’s just kind of shown that anything is possible if you run the plays the right way and you play the right type of basketball anything can happen.”

He’s already the top scorer in school history, and is only adding to his legacy with each passing game. Sischo still points to the legacy of previous Daemen players instead of focusing on his own.

“You can say that I left a mark but I think the guys before me really left a mark,” Sischo said. “I’ve just been the icing on the cake I guess you could say. They are the ones that set the program up and they are the ones that really built into the type of program we are here today.”

The multi-time all American is happy for the accolades, but wants to focus more on team goals in his final year.

Sischo said Daemen coach Mike MacDonald took a chance on him when he offered him a scholarship. MacDonald knows the chance paid off.

“There were people who told us he can’t play division two,” MacDonald said. “But to his credit, he worked out, got himself in shape, came here to college as a freshman in much better shape. Within redshirted him, gave him a year to kind of grow and get used to the college game, the speed of it and he’s taken off since then. It’s just been really cool to watch the improvement each year in his game as he develops.”

That chance has paid off for Sischo and the team as well. Now the WIldcats look to make another run to the Elite Eight this season.

“The one thing we haven’t gotten as an Elite Eight win and a national championship so that’s what we’re going to try to go for and I think we are set up perfectly to do that,” Sischo said.

While Andrew’s only focusing on his team goals this year, coach MacDonald believes Sischo has a future playing basketball beyond Daemen.

“I think he’s going to have the opportunity to play and get paid for it.”