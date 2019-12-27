Dallas dismissed from lawsuit over police shooting

Breaking News
by: The Associated Press

DALLAS, Tx. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the city of Dallas is not liable for an off-duty police officer fatally shooting a man in his own apartment last year.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn on Monday dismissed the city from a civil lawsuit that the family of Botham Jean brought after the 26-year-old was killed by Amber Guyger.

The ruling leaves Guyger as the sole defendant in the suit that argues better police training could have prevented Jean’s death.

It makes a large financial settlement unlikely. Guyger was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a decade in prison in October. 

