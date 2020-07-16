Darien Center man sentenced to 96 months in prison for receiving child pornography

(WIVB) – A Darien Center man has been sentenced to 96 months in prison after being convicted of receiving child pornography.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, 30-year-old Alexander Seegar posed as a 16- or 17-year-old boy to “sext” female students aged ten to 12 years old at a Niagara County school. He used the Instagram handle “davidlissachi” to communicate with the girls and to ask them for sexually explicit photos.

He also communicated with other minors from ten to 15 years old, asking them to send him sexually explicit photos in exchange for photos of male genitalia.

Seegar was found in possession of numerous photos containing child pornography.