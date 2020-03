(WIVB) Dash’s Markets have announced they will begin offering special shopping hours for seniors and expectant mothers starting Friday.

The exclusive shopping hours will be 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Dash’s has locations at 1770 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, 1210 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda, 8845 Main St., Clarence, and 499 West Klein Rd., Buffalo.

