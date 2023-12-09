BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The data recorder from the vehicle involved in the fatal Rainbow Bridge car accident has been recovered but appears to be “severely damaged,” Niagara Falls police announced Saturday.

The data recorder, also known as a “black box,” appears to have been damaged during the crash and officers are continuing to work towards recovering information from the recorder, according to police.

On Nov. 22, a Grand Island couple, later identified as Kurt and Monica Villani, were killed after their vehicle, a 2022 Bentley Flying Spur, when it, going at a high rate of speed, crashed near a Customs and Border Protection building after going airborne. Four U.S.-Canada border bridges closed for a period of time following the crash, they have since re-opened.

Police said that they have been in communication with Bentley Motors and have been provided with documentation of prior recalls and general information about the data recorder by the company.

According to police, Bentley Motors is requiring subpoenas be obtained before releasing personal information, documentation, and records of the specific vehicle involved in the incident. They said they are working with the Niagara County District Attorney to obtain the required subpoenas.

Police said they are waiting on the Medical Examiner’s report to be released and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.