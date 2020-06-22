Dates, locations announced for Ride for Roswell’s “Summer of the Ride”

(WIVB) – This year’s Ride for Roswell will look different due to COVID-19.

Instead of one big ride, there will be multiple rides, distances, and days to choose from over the weekends from Aug. 1 to 21.

The event is being billed as the “Summer of the Ride”.

The locations and dates are as follows:

Linde Tonawanda Campus

August 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16

10-mile route

August 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16

3-mile route & 10-mile route

August 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16

20-mile route

August 1, 8, 15

38-mile route

The scheduled rides will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spots are limited, and only ten riders at a time will leave every 20 minutes to ensure physical distancing.

Riders will be asked to wear masks, and the routes will be monitored by staff to make sure that distancing regulations are being followed.

Only riders registered for the Summer of the Ride will have access to reserve one of these spots at an in-person ride.

Anyone can register at rideforroswell.org. There is no registration fee and no fundraising minimum for 2020. Riders who can’t participate on the scheduled days are invited to design their own routes to ride, from the time and location to the distance they’d like to ride.

To commemorate what would have been Ride Day 2020 and kick off the Summer of the Ride, Ride for Roswell will host a virtual torch lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Saturday on Facebook.

“The Ride has been a key part of WNY summers for 25 years, and we are excited to provide an opportunity for the community to safely come together and ride in memory or honor of those affected by cancer,” said Mitch Flynn, Ride for Roswell founder. “Cancer doesn’t stop for anything, not even the coronavirus, and the support of the community is needed now more than ever.”