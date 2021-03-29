Daughter of Jamestown city councilwoman who passed away suddenly reflects on her legacy

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – The daughter of late Jamestown city councilwoman Victoria James is reflecting on her mother’s legacy.

The councilwoman passed away peacefully following what’s believed to be a heart attack on Saturday night.

She spent more than a decade serving the people of Jamestown in both the city and county governments.

James’ daughter, Qiana James, says she was always trying to help children who were underprivileged.

“I just think my mom was hurt- it’s hard losing your mother, she was the older child having to handle things in her personal life, honestly, I think my mom’s heart was broke,” said Qiana James. “I feel like it was very sudden, she wasn’t in any pain, she didn’t suffer, and she has a relationship with God, so I know she is good.”

The family is working on funeral arrangements.

They expect to release more information in the upcoming days.