Day seven of early voting: 21.8 percent of Erie County’s registered voters have cast their ballot early

(WIVB) – In Erie County, 22,570 early ballots were cast on Friday, day seven of early voting.

Since early voting began on Saturday, 137,787 ballots have been cast in Erie County, compared to 26,514 during the entire nine days of early voting in the 2019 election.

The seven-day combined early voting total constitutes 21.8% of Erie County’s nearly 630,000 registered voters.

Erie County has 37 early voting locations, and voters may use any site regardless of address.

