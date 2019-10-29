Day with the Trophy: TSN’s Jack Armstrong shares NBA title with WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors to win their first NBA Championship June, the Larry O’Brien Trophy made the trip to Western New York on Tuesday.

Jack Armstrong, who has been a TSN analyst for the Raptors for two decades and is also the former head coach at Niagara, had his day with the trophy at his home in Lewiston.

“It’s amazing,” Armstrong said. “I don’t know if the Larry O’Brien Trophy has ever been in Western New York. To have it here in my house, in my 22nd year with the Raptors and the experience a year ago, I just wanted to share it with my family and friends here in Western New York. It’s an absolute thrill to have the trophy here. It’s a surreal moment — there are times I pinch myself I’m still not sure it happened.”

.@Raptors NBA Championship Trophy and ring (replica) in the house tonight @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/LecO0oNwGe — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) October 29, 2019

Armstrong explained he relives the moments and the fun he had throughout the team’s journey to the NBA title and hopes that one day the ‘716’ will be able to enjoy it’s own championship history.

“I hope some day we have the Vince Lombardi Trophy here in Buffalo & the Stanley Cup here in Buffalo. The joy I’m feeling right now — I’m a Bills fan, I’m a Sabres fan — I want them to feel the same thing.”

Jack Armstrong on @Raptors winning the #NBA champ — "I hope some day we have the Vince Lombardi Trophy here in Buffalo & the Stanley Cup here in Buffalo. The joy I'm feeling right now — I'm a #Bills fan, I'm a #Sabres fan — I want them to feel the same thing." @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/TzMfuOMcjF — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) October 29, 2019

Jack Armstrong poses with a magazine that reads ‘We The Champs’ alongside the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The Voice of the Bills, John Murphy, snaps a photo with Jack Armstrong and the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Jack Armstrong poses with a friend with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.