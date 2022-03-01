WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Child and daycare centers across the state will be dropping the face mask mandate starting Wednesday, just as the mask mandate in schools is lifted.

“We can not wait for them to be off. Just to see the kids smiles and to be able to see the parents. It’s very important to have that communication so we’re just very anxious to have the masks removed,” said Cleo Weiss, who’s the owner of The Learning Garden in Williamsville.

She says kids also benefit from seeing people’s facial expressions, which is something they’ve been missing out as a result of the mask mandate.

“Not having half of your face to express happiness or sadness or disappointment. I think it has added an extra layer for some of these children and it’ll be very nice for them to be able to have that whole extra portion of learning available to them,” Weiss said.

Weiss and other childcare facilities expect the change will take some getting used to.

“I think there will be some lack of recognition from the children viewing the staff and some of the other children but they are so quick to learn I would imagine it would only take a day or two,” she said. “It will be very exciting to see their reactions when they start to see faces and mouths smiling and things of that nature.”

“Ecstatic, it’s been tough on some of the children at first. They’re pretty resilient so some of them have gotten used to it,” said Jason Durkin, who’s the director at Creative Childcare in Kenmore.

“If parents feel more comfortable to wear a mask and have their kids wear a mask absolutely we just want to do parents know what’s best for their kids and we just want to be able to provide that for them,” Durkin said. “So if masks have been a trouble for parents or kids or staff, you don’t have to wear them anymore, as always if you’re sick, please stay home.”

“Given the dramatic 98% decrease in COVID-19 since the Omicron surge earlier this year, as well new guidance issued by the CDC, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services will no longer require that masks be worn in child care programs, except in specific instances as detailed in the guidance below, effective March 2, 2022. Parents should feel free to have their children continue to wear masks if they desire, and we will work with our child care providers to keep our programs healthy and safe. We thank our child care providers for their tremendous commitment and patience while serving the working families of New York State throughout the pandemic.” Spokesperson for Office of Children and Family Services