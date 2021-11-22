Deadline for federal workers to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is here; White House says the majority of workers have at least one shot

BUFFALO, N.Y. The White House is reporting that 95 percent of federal civilian workers have had at least one dose of the Covid -19 vaccine.



To be considered fully vaccinated, federal employees must fully complete the vaccination process two weeks before November 22nd. Local branches of federal departments, like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), say they’re all set when it comes to employee vaccinations.

“TSA has seen a very high compliance rate in terms of the federal vaccine mandate and we do not expect that to impact the ability to screen passengers at all,” said TSA Northeast spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Locally, the VA Western New York Healthcare System says they’re ahead of the game. They had a vaccination mandate with a deadline of October 8th for their employees.

The VA released a statement today: “The deadline for Federal workers to get fully vaccinated is all about keeping our Veteran patients safe. Getting more of our employees vaccinated is the best and most important way Veterans are confident they will be safe when entering our facilities.

Whenever a Veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19. Our expanded effort to get employees vaccinated demonstrates we are working to keep that fundamental promise.

VA was the first department in the Federal Government to implement a vaccine requirement for employees. That requirement applied to all VHA health care employees, and the deadline to meet it was October 8th, 2021. The deadline for President Biden’s vaccine requirement for all Federal employees is today, November 22nd. VA employees must comply with this policy, and those who do not may face progressive discipline that could lead to removal from Federal service.” — Michael J. Swartz, FACHE, Executive Director, VA Western New York Healthcare System