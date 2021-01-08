Deadline for filing claims against Diocese of Buffalo in Chapter 11 case set for Aug. 14

(WIVB) – The deadline for filing claims against the Diocese of Buffalo, including any claims relating to sexual abuse, is Aug. 14.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Western District of New York set the bar date, and made the announcement on Friday.

Claimants who don’t file a proof of claim against the Diocese in a timely manner might not be able to vote on or share in any distribution under any Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan that is confirmed in the Diocese’s case.

The Diocese is encouraging all claimants to submit their proofs of claim as soon as possible to preserve their legal rights.

Copies of the Bankruptcy Court’s order setting the Bar Date, the official proof of claim form and

sexual abuse claim supplement, and other information regarding the Diocese’s Chapter 11 case

and the process for submitting a proof of claim may be obtained online by visiting

https://case.stretto.com/dioceseofbuffalo, or by calling (855) 292-7696.