(WIVB) – The Erie County Board of Elections is encourgaging voters enrolled in minor parties to change their enrollment if they want to take part in primaries.

The Democratic, Republican, Conservative, and Working Families parties have “ballot status” this year.

Other minor parties will not have primaries in New York in 2021.

This affects about 36,000 registered voters in the county.

County elections commissioners say any registered voter who wants to switch must do so by this Sunday, Feb. 14.