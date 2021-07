CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The death of an inmate at the Chautauqua County Jail is under investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 65-year-old inmate was having chest pains and difficulty breathing.

He was taken to Westfield Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The New York State Attorney General’s office and the state commission of corrections are investigating according to the sheriff’s office.