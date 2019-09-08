Debate continues over Scajaquada speed limit

Breaking News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Local leaders are continuing to share their thoughts on the speed limit of the Scajaquada Expressway after a former Erie County politician re-hashed the years-old debate.

Governor Cuomo lowered the speed limit of the 198 from 50 miles per hour to 30 following a crash that killed a little boy in Delaware park in 2015.
Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra recently started a petition, saying the slow-go on the expressway is, quote, “maddening” to drivers.

Common Council Member Rich Fontana says speeding wasn’t the reason for crash. The driver had suffered a narcoleptic episode and the park didn’t have guardrails.

The state has since decided on a stalled plan to to turn the expressway into a boulevard. Giambra’s petition has about 86 hundred signatures.

