DEC announces Conservation Partnership Program Grants

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced $2.25 million in partnership grants across the state. The grants are part of the New York Conservation Partnership Program, a public-private collaboration funded through the Environmental Protection Fund.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the grant awards, which are going to 50 nonprofit land trusts. The grants will fund conservation, professional development, and resource management efforts throughout New York City, the North Country, Western New York, and the Capital Region.

“Over the last year, New Yorkers young and old have been exploring the outdoors in record numbers,” Seggos said. “Land trusts across the state help to preserve and manage some of the special, natural places that the public has come to love. The grants announced today support forest management, conservation agriculture, coastal and wetlands restoration, and other activities that are essential to help address climate change and preserve the ecosystems we depend on.”

The Conservation Partnership Program grants will align with $2.6 million in private and local funding to help localities deal with climate change, boost public access to the outdoors, and protect open spaces, farmland, and water quality. They range from $3,000 to $100,000, like so:

Western New York/Finger Lakes/Southern Tier

Buffalo Niagara River Land Trust: $18,750

Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy: $40,000

Finger Lakes Land Trust: $19,000

Genesee Land Trust: $59,580

Grassroots Gardens WNY: $56,063

The Nature Sanctuary Society of WNY: $25,000

Western New York Land Conservancy: $50,000

Total: $268,393

Central New York/Mohawk Valley

Cazenovia Preservation Foundation: $42,450

Central New York Land Trust: $80,000

Total: $170,450

North Country

Adirondack Land Trust: $51,754

Champlain Area Trails: $63,225

Indian River Lakes Conservancy: $37,500

Lake Placid Land Conservancy: $25,000

Northeast Wilderness Trust: $62,000

Thousand Islands Land Trust: 86,980

Tug Hill Tomorrow: $35,190

Total: $351,649

Capital District

Agricultural Stewardship Association: $78,900

American Farmland Trust: $40,000

Battenkill Conservancy: $30,000

Capital Roots: $18,000

Columbia Land Conservancy: $74,600

Grassland Bird Trust: $30,000

Greene Land Trust: $29,300

Huyck Preserve and Biological Resource Station: $44,075

Lake George Land Conservancy: $23,300

Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy: $33,710

The Nature Conservancy: $60,000

Northeastern Cave Conservancy: $3,161

Rensselaer Land Trust: $83,000

Rensselaer Plateau Alliance: $47,700

Saratoga PLAN: $52,200

Total: $647,946

Mid-Hudson

Dutchess Land Conservancy: $100,000

Friends of the Great Swamp: $22,500

Hudson Highlands Land Trust: $50,000

Kingston Land Trust: $54,994

Mianus River Gorge Preserve: $38,500

Mohonk Preserve: $54,000

Open Space Institute: $40,000

Orange County Land Trust: $35,000

Pound Ridge Land Conservancy: $48,800

Scenic Hudson Land Trust: $60,000

Wallkill Valley Land Trust: $31,500

Westchester Land Trust: $62,000

Winnakee Land Trust: $30,000

Woodstock Land Conservancy: $9,350

Total: $636,644

New York City/Long Island