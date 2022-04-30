NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced that new recreational saltwater fishing regulations will begin immediately when the season begins on May 1.

Specifically, the new regulations will affect the summer flounder season. According to the DEC, the changes will provide more opportunities for anglers by extending the season a total of 12 fishing days and decreasing the minimum size limit by half an inch.

The New York recreational summer flounder season will be open from May 1 until October 9 and anglers will be allowed four fish at a minimum size limit of 18.5 inches. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said they are excited to offer more opportunities to anglers this summer.

“DEC is pleased to announce the adoption of recreational summer flounder fishing regulations that will extend the fishing season, decrease the size limit, and provide more opportunities for anglers to take home one of New York’s most sought-after saltwater fish,” Commissioner Seggos said. “New York State will continue to work with our coastwide partners to enact conservation measures for summer flounder to ensure an accessible and sustainable fishery for years to come.”

New York State’s new recreational regulations for summer flounder are now the same as Connecticut’s regulations in order to maintain consistency in the Long Island Sound and maximize the benefit to recreational anglers and associated industries.

DEC’s rulemaking is necessary for the State to remain in compliance with recent changes to recreational summer flounder initiated by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council. The complete text of the rulemaking is available on DEC’s website.

DEC is accepting comments on the regulations from May 18 through July 18. Written comments can be sent by mail to Rachel Sysak at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation located at 123 Kings Park Boulevard in Kings Park or by email to fw.marine@dec.ny.gov.