DEC gives $1.4M to communities to develop urban forestry projects

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has made $1.4 million available for a number of local communities to help inventory, plant, and maintain public trees. The grants are part of DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program.
The program helps the public understand how important trees are. It also helps communities develop and implement tree management plans.
The goal of this project is to make sure the public can enjoy nature and improve quality of life.
Over the last nine years, New York State has funded more than $11.4 million in grants to support projects with a total value of more than $18.3 million.
Projects:
CAPITAL REGION
Albany County
- City of Albany – $75,000; Tree Inventory
- City of Watervliet – $29,000; Tree Maintenance
Columbia County
- City of Hudson – $20,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
Schenectady County
- Town of Glenville – $20,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
- City of Schenectady – $61,200; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
Saratoga County
- Village of Ballston Spa – $26,555; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
- City of Saratoga Springs – $50,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
CENTRAL NY
Cayuga County
- City of Auburn – $30,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
Onondaga County
- Cornell Cooperative Extension Onondaga County – $48,957; Education
FINGER LAKES
Monroe County
- Village of Brockport – $28,609; Tree Maintenance
Wyoming County
- Village of Attica – $40,000; Tree Maintenance
LONG ISLAND
Suffolk County
- Village of Head of the Harbor – $50,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
MID-HUDSON VALLEY
Dutchess County
- City of Beacon – $35,996; Tree Maintenance
- Town of Pawling – $25,900; Town and Village Tree Inventory and Management Plan
Orange County
- City of Newburgh – $40,000; Tree Maintenance
- City of Port Jervis – $35,000; Tree Maintenance
Westchester
- Village of Briarcliff Manor – $25,076; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
- Village of Hastings-on-Hudson – $14,756; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
- Village of Hastings-on-Hudson – $40,000; Tree Maintenance
- Village of Irvington – $21,760; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
- Town of Ossining – $33,750; Tree Maintenance
- Village of Ossining – $38,000; Tree Planting
NEW YORK CITY
Bronx County
- Bronx River Alliance, Inc. – $14,438; Tree Planting
- Woodlawn Conservancy Inc. $56,250; Tree Maintenance
- Woodlawn Conservancy Inc. $35,000; Management Plan
Kings County
- Brooklyn Botanic Garden Corporation, Inc. – $48,660; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
- Evergreens Cemetery Preservation Foundation – $75,000; Tree Planting
- Prospect Park Alliance – $75,000; Tree Maintenance
NORTH COUNTRY
Franklin County
- Village of Saranac Lake – $12,800; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
- Village of Malone – $13,500; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
Jefferson County
- City of Watertown – $50,000; Tree Maintenance
Lawrence County
- Village of Canton – $14,000; Management Plan
WESTERN NEW YORK
Cattaraugus County
- City of Olean – $32,750; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
Erie County
- Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Inc. – $75,000; Tree Maintenance
- Cornell Cooperative Extension Erie County – $22,342; Education
- Village of Depew – $25,617; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
- Town of Grand Island – $50,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
Niagara County
- City of North Tonawanda – $50,000; Tree Inventory and Management Plan
The urban forestry grants complement DEC’s ongoing initiatives to address invasive species, climate change, environmental degradation, environmental justice, and urban sprawl.