DEC says Amigone crematorium can reopen under strict oversight

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amigone Funeral Home is now allowed to reopen its crematorium on Sheridan Drive.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation says the facility violated its air quality permit after it released thick black smoke in September.

The agency is slapping Amigone with a $7,500 fine and is forcing the business to take several corrective measures.

The DEC says the crematorium can now reopen under strict oversight.

News 4 has reached out to Amigone. We’re waiting to hear back.