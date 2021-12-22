December female scholar athlete: Silver Creek’s Abby Rice

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – For Silver Creek senior Abby Rice, sports runs in her family and her coaching staff.

Abby’s mom, Tammy is the basketball coach while her dad, Kevin is the soccer coach and she excels in both all while maintaining a 3.9 GPA which makes her our News 4 December female scholar athlete.

While it’s tough to choose which is her favorite sport, one stands out a little more than the other.

“I do have to choose basketball. I’ve been in the gym ever since I was a little girl, you know watching my mom coach and watching the older girls play. I’d dribble on the sideline as they’re doing their drills and it just grew my love for the game,” Abby said.

She’s been a starter on varsity basketball since 7th grade, been named team MVP five seasons and scored her 1,000th career point as a freshman. Combined with her skills on the court and in the classroom led to Abby earning a full scholarship to play at Division II Franklin Pierce next year.

“When athletes are trying to get that exposure and get that recognition from colleges, it’s stressful to think like if your hard work will pay off in the future and I’m just very pleased and proud that it amounted to a scholarship at Franklin Pierce,” Abby smiled.

“Any coach out there who coaches any school throughout Western New York knows, you don’t have a player like this every year,” Kevin Rice said.

When it comes to soccer, Abby was a starter in 8th grade, junior and senior year and had to overcome battling an injury that kept her out of her freshman and sophomore seasons.

But Abby is resilient and came back to be a captain her junior and senior seasons and is a three-time CCAA Central 1st team All-League.

Off the court, not only is she ranked second in her class, she also finds time for multiple school activities. She’s an officer for her local National Honor Society, senior class and student council.