Decision could come any day on whether to turn convention center into alternative hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A decision could be coming any day now on whether to transform the Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center into an alternative hospital.

We spoke with the Chief of Special Projects for the Army Corps of Engineers in Buffalo.

The Corps of Engineers has mobilized people from around the county supporting FEMA.

The final decision will be up to FEMA, the state, and the county but the Army Corps of Engineers did a technical assessment of the Buffalo Convention Center and determined it is suitable as an alternative hospital with between 500 and 800 beds for either COVID patients or non-COVID patients, but not both.

Not only could ambulances be driven in from the loading entrance off Pearl Street but even these front doors on a Franklin Street are removable to allow vehicles to drive right in if needed.

The Javits Center in New York City is already being transformed into an alternative hospital.

If the Army Corps gets the go-ahead, the transition could happen fast.