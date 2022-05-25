NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found on Michigan Avenue late Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue around 11:40 a.m. to a report of a dead person.

When officers arrived, they found “badly decomposed human remains,” according to a city spokesperson.

Authorities don’t know how long the body has been, who the remains belong to or how the person died.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday.

Detectives are investigating the discovery.