(WIVB) – Gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman spoke at UB Tuesday night as part of their Distinguished Speakers Series.

She uses her platform to talk about mental health, body positivity, and to encourage self-care.



“Having a good support system is so crucial. And I recognize its not always easy to find a good support system – but know that there is help out there,” Raisman told the audience.

Raisman is one of only three U.S. gymnasts to make the U.S. Olympic team back-to-back in more than 20 years.