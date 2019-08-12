Delays expected on Niagara Falls Blvd. as work is set to start Tuesday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Road work is set to begin on a part of Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst.

The right lane between I-290 and Tonawanda Creek Rd. going northbound will be closed starting Tuesday.

Originally, the work was supposed to start on Monday, but it was delayed.

“We are awaiting confirmation on an underground utility location in the project limits,” Chris Schregel, with the Town of Amherst, says. “This requires test hole exploration before the town’s contractor can begin work.”

Crews will be installing light poles and underground utilities.

Work is expected to last at least four months. Traffic delays should be expected.