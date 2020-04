DELEVAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – School is closed due to the coronavirus, but some physical education teachers at Delevan Elementary School are making sure their students are getting physical activity.

Two gym teachers covered 99 miles during a “Jumping Jack Challenge” on Wednesday, challenging 53 students to complete five jumping jacks. The teachers then had to do five jumping jacks of their own.

Check out a video of the challenge here: